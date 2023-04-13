Glide School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 5 p.m., Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, April 19
South Umpqua School Board Board Work Session — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Submit public comment to tabitha.roberts@susd.k12.or.us. 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 17
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 19
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 19
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 19
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Finance Meeting — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Thursday, April 20
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 17
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, April 17
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, April 19
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
