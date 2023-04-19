CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, April 20
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School, 197 Main Camas Road, Room 21, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, April 24
North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link available: shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, April 19
Glendale School District Regular and Executive Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Executive session per ORS 192.660 (2)(d). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 19
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glide School Board, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Regular Session — 7 p.m., Glide School Board, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, April 19
South Umpqua School Board Board Work Session — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Submit public comment to tabitha.roberts@susd.k12.or.us. 541-863-3115.
Tuesday, April 25
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, April 19
Port of Umpqua Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex Building, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, April 25
Reedsport Planning Commission Meeting — 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 19
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, April 19
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/40aARVl. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, April 20
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors — 5 p.m. via Zoom. 541-673-3036 ext. 1116.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Douglas Education Service District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: https://tinyurl.com/495ywkau. 541-440-4753.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, April 24
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
YONCALLA
Wednesday, April 19
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More info: 541-957-4218.
