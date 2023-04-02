DAYS CREEK
Tuesday, April 4
Douglas County School District No. 15 and Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Combine Meeting — 7 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, April 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, April 4
Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLENDALE
Monday, April 3
Glendale City Council Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale. 541-832-2106.
Glendale City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Glendale City Hall, 124 Third St., Glendale. 541-832-2106.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 5
Glide School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 5:00 p.m., Glide District Office, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d), ORS192.660(2)(b) and ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Monday, April 3
South Umpqua School Board Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
Tuesday, April 4
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Wednesday, April 5
South Umpqua School Board Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Monday, April 3
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 3
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.
Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext,. 1005.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 5
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 3
Roseburg Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
Tuesday, April 4
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Meeting — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/42ODPBo. 541-440-4755.
TENMILE
Monday, April 3
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Regular board meeting to follow. Remote access available: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m.,Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, April 3
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, April 5
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Thursday, April 6
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More info: 541-957-4218.
