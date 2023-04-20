Public Meetings for April 20 Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEYThursday, April 20Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School, 197 Main Camas Road, Room 21, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.DRAINMonday, April 24North Douglas School Board Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link available: shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us.MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, April 25Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.REEDSPORTTuesday, April 25Reedsport Planning Commission Meeting — 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603. ROSEBURGThursday, April 20Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors — 5 p.m. via Zoom. 541-673-3036 ext. 1116.Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.Douglas Education Service District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: tinyurl.com/495ywkau. 541-440-4753.SUTHERLINMonday, April 24Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.More information: 541-957-4218. 