Glide Rural Fire Protection District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under the Board Meetings tab). Meeting followed immediately by Board of Directors and Contract Review Board meetings. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 2
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee — 5 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — following urban renewal agency budget committee meeting, Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council — following budget committee meeting, Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 1
Sutherlin School District Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District Office, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
TRI CITY
Wednesday, May 3
South Umpqua School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Tri City. 541-863-3115.
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 3
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.