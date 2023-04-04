Douglas County School District No. 15 and Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Combine Meeting — 7 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
Wednesday, April 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, April 4
Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 5
Glide School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 5:00 p.m., Glide District Office, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d), ORS192.660(2)(b) and ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, April 4
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Wednesday, April 5
South Umpqua School Board Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 5
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
TILLER
Tuesday, April 4
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m.,Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 5
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.