Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, April 5
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, April 10
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 5
Glide School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 5:00 p.m., Glide District Office, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d), ORS192.660(2)(b) and ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-496-3521.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, April 5
South Umpqua School Board Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, April 5
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/43h4V4C. 541-671-3691.
WINSTON
Wednesday, April 5
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Thursday, April 6
Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
