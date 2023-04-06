Public Meetings for April 6 Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMAS VALLEYMonday, April 10Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.ELKTONMonday, April 10Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.OAKLANDWednesday, April 12Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.ROSEBURG Monday, April 10Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/43h4V4C. 541-671-3691.Wednesday, April 12Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.YONCALLAThursday, April 6Yoncalla City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.More info: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Reedsport City Council Law Politics Institutes Fleet Agenda Notice Guideline Reedsport City Hall Yoncalla City Council Winston City Hall Room Tapoyta Hall Umpqua Community College Board Regular Meeting Oakland Winston Dillard Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Camas Valley Board Of Directors School District Reedsport Community Center Session Work Company Days Creek Charter School Meeting Botany Transports Legal Notice City Planning Winston Community Center Courthouse Winston Police Department Conference Douglas County Board Meeting District Board Of Directors Building Industry Building Justice Drain Email School Camas Valley Charter School Public Oakland High School Library Executive Session Per Ors Comment Creek Roseburg Public Library District Publishing Myrtle Creek Park Commission District Contract Review Board Fire Protection Fire Station Sutherlin City Council School Board Committee Meeting Education Training Winston City Council Winston City Council Workshop Workshop Douglas Soil Strategic Planning Agriculture School Systems Ballet Job Market Computer Graphics Construction Industry Business Security And Public Safety Institutions Computer Science Religion Telecommunications Linguistics Libraries Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Douglas County Sheriff's Office transgender booking procedure causes friction with one deputy, church Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Roseburg Chamber honors First Citizens Ryan Steven Hurt This Week in Obituaries Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for April 6 Thursday's Transactions Safer Buildings Coalition Announces FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr as Featured Keynote at Wireless Tech and Policy Summit Waldron and Torchiana Merge LEER Group Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Commercial Aluminum Cap Manufacturing Facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.