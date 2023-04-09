CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, April 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
ELKTON
Monday, April 10
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
Thursday, April 13
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall. 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Thursday, April 13
Glide School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 5 p.m., Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Per ORS 192.660(2)(a). 541-496-3521.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, April 12
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday, April 10
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/43h4V4C. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660(2). 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, April 11
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, April 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College Track, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:45 p.m, Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, April 13
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, April 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station location at 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2857.
Wednesday, April 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. Supplemental budget hearing, budget committee and regular meeting. Public welcome. 541-459-9802.
WINSTON
Tuesday, April 11
Winston Park Board Meeting — 4 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, April 12
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More info: 541-957-4218.
