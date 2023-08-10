CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Aug. 14
Camas Valley Rural Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Camas Valley School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Aug. 14
Douglas County School District District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
South Umpqua School Board Work Session — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. tabitha.robert@susd.k12.or.us or 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Monday, Aug. 14
Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Session — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Aug. 14
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571 or coriddle647@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Aug. 14
Roseburg City Council Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Roseburg Library Commission — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Facebook Live: facebook.com/CityofRoseburg. 541-492-6863.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-4201.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 14
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/44ZX9fW. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/44ZX9fW. 541-459-2857.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. 541-459-2857.
TENMILE
Monday, Aug. 14
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Available virtually: tenmilefire.org. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
VIRTUAL
Thursday, Aug. 17
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, held via Zoom only, link available upon request. info@sowib.org.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Yoncalla City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More info: 541-957-4218.
