Camas Valley School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Glide School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, Aug. 16
South Umpqua School Board Work Session — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. tabitha.robert@susd.k12.or.us or 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Oakland School District Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Monday, Aug. 21
City of Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Session — 7 p.m., 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 232-215-8782.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Aug. 17
Roseburg Airport Commission Regular Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Public Safety Center, Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6730.
Douglas Education Service District Regular Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Online: tinyurl.com/44khpakv. 541-440-4777.
VIRTUAL
Thursday, Aug. 17
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, held via Zoom only, link available upon request. info@sowib.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health & Housing Subcommittee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., bit.ly/3TAt01z. 541-957-7790.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 21
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.