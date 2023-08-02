Days Creek Charter School K-12 Board Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, room 215, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, Aug. 2
South Umpqua School Board Regular Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. tabitha.roberts@susd.k12.or.us or 541-863-3115.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Aug. 7
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Aug. 3
Douglas County Committee for Citizen Involvement Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 301, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Aug. 3
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Public Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Input on Pacific halibut and bottomfish for 2024 season. 503-446-4951 meeting number: 58256670.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 7
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.