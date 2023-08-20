City of Oakland Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall Conference Room, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 232-215-8782.
Reedsport Planning Department Public Hearing — 5 p.m., City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Aug. 21
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-453-2228.
VIRTUAL
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health & Housing Subcommittee Meeting — 11:30 a.m., bit.ly/3TAt01z. 541-957-7790.
WINSTON
Monday, Aug. 21
Central Douglas Fire & Rescue Authority Joint Board of Directors and Local Contract Review Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Joint Board of Directors and Local Contract Review Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Winston-Dillard Fire District No. 5 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
