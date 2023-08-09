Camas Valley Rural Fire Department Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
ELKTON
Thursday, Aug. 10
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., 3366 First Street, Elkton. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Roseburg Public Schools Public Hearing, Board Meeting and Board Work Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-4015.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. The public is welcome. 541-459-9802.
UMPQUA
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District Board Room, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-619-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
