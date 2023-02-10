CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Feb. 13
Camas Valley Fire Department Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Per ORS 192.660 (2)(f) and ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Feb. 13
Days Creek Charter School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Feb. 13
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda can be found at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Port of Umpqua — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, Feb. 13
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Monday, Feb. 13
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3X5DVAF. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2). Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Feb. 13
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(e) and ORS 192.660(2)(i). Available virtually: bit.ly/3YuU9EC. 541-459-2857.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District 130, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-1394.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 13
Winston City Council Appeal Hearing — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.