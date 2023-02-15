CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Executive Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. Per ORS 192.660 (2)(f) and ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-445-2131.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Glendale School District Regular and Executive Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Executive Session per ORS 192.660 (2)(i)(d). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Executive Session — 8:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Per ORS 192.660(2)(b). 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Feb. 16
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Meeting — 9 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. Meeting agenda is available at douglascounty-oregon.us. 541-440-4201 or BOC.Assistants@co.douglas.or.us.
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting — Noon, Douglas County Worksource Office, 846 SE Pine St., Roseburg. Zoom available upon request. info@sowib.org, 844-532-6893.
Douglas County Noxious Weed Advisory Board Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541-440-4348.
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
WINSTON
Thursday, Feb. 16
Winston Urban Renewal Agency — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
