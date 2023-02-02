DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Elkton Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda can be found at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Urban Renewal Agency Regular Meeting — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 6
Reedsport City Council Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access available: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile, Virtual access available: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 6
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Public Hearing and Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
