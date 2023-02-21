Glide School Board Regular Meeting and Executive Session — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-496-3521.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway., Glide. Virtual access: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Oakland Parks Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Reedsport Charter School School Board Executive Session — 6 p.m., 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors and Local Contract Review Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Roseburg Public School Regular Meeting, Work Session and Executive Session — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/3Sap3jr. Executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-440-4016.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Winston City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
