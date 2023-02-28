ELKTON
Tuesday, March 7
Elkton School District Preschool Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. 541-584-2228.
GLENDALE
Monday, Feb. 27
Glendale School District Executive Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Per ORS ORS 192.660 (2)(i)). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, March 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
Tuesday, March 7
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 6
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, March 1
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 1
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Commission — 8:15 a.m., Roseburg City Hall Third Floor Conference Room, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Meeting — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., bit.ly/3CG9Ayo. 541-957-4808.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Sutherlin Parks Advisory Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Conference Room, 126 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 1
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
