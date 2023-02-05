ELKTON
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Elkton Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda: elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Monday, Feb. 6
Glide School District Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Public invited. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Urban Renewal Agency Regular Meeting — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Feb. 6
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Oakland City Council Auditor Report Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Feb. 6
Reedsport City Council Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Join via Zoom: bit.ly/3LXn7rK. 541-271-3603, ext. 1005.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., LaVerne Murphy Student Center Cafeteria, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Feb. 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Virtual access: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. Public welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Feb. 6
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday Feb. 7
Winston Park Board Special Meeting — 4 p.m., Riverbend Park Stage, 243 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard School District Executive Session — 6 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 620 NW Elwood St. Room 4, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Regular Session Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 600 NW Elwood St., Room 25, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.