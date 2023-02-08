DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
Monday, Feb. 13
Days Creek Charter School District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Feb. 9
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
Monday, Feb. 13
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda can be found at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Thursday, Feb. 9
Myrtle Creek City Council Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. Available virtually, contact allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport,. Available virtually: reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Winchester Elementary School, 217 Pioneer Way, Winchester. Available virtually: bit.ly/3YmPu7v. 541-440-4016.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually at youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Committee for Citizen Involvement Public Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Roseburg Public Works Commission Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Monday, Feb. 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3X5DVAF. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District — 1 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Feb. 13
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District 130, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-1394.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Winston-Dillard School District Executive Session — 6 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 620 NW Elwood St. Room 4, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Regular Session Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District, 600 NW Elwood St., Room 25, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Monday, Feb. 13
Winston City Council Appeal Hearing — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
