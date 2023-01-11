ELKTON
Thursday, Jan. 12
Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall ,366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Glide School Board Training Meeting — 5 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Open to the public. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant Street, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. Available virtually, contact allynne.gurule@oakland.k12.or.us. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
Monday, Jan. 16
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Reedsport School District Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport School District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Available virtually at bit.ly/3HS7RbJ. Comments can be submitted until 3:30 p.m. at stipton@reedsport.k12.or.us.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Hucrest Elementary School, 1810 NW Kline Street, Roseburg. Available via Zoom. 541-440-4015.
Friday, Jan. 13
The Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 10:30 a.m., Danny Lang Teaching Learning and Event Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(e). 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. Public is welcome to attend. 541-495-9802.
WINSTON
Winston-Dillard School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School, 600 NW Elwood Room 25, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
