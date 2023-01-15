CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Jan. 19
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant Street, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 16
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Riddle City Council Special Meeting — 11 a.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Douglas County Industrial Development Board — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Space is limited. j.tidrick@ccdbusiness.com or 541-672-6728 ext. 302.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Douglas County Planning Commission Legislative Workshop — 4 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Jan. 16
Winston-Dillard Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 250 SE Main St., Winston. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-679-8721.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Joint workshop with ADAPT and regular meeting. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
