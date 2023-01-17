Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Jan. 23
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain,. Also available virtually, contact shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Jan. 19
Douglas County Planning Commission Legislative Workshop — 4 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Quasi-Judicial Hearing — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
