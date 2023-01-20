North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain,. Also available virtually, contact shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or. 541-836-2223.
LOOKINGGLASS
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Lookingglass Olalla Water Control District Monthly Meeting — 9 a.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. brranchlreb@gmail.com or 541-680-6702.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Jan. 23
Oakland Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Reedsport School District Special Board Meeting — 4:15 p.m., Reedsport District Office Board Room, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Virtual meeting link available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
