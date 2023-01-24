Glendale School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Reedsport School District Special Board Meeting — 4:15 p.m., Reedsport District Office Board Room, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Virtual meeting link available at reedsport.k12.or.us. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available via Zoom at bit.ly/3iUtYYX. 541-440-4016.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
