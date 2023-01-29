Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Special Session — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, Jan. 30
North Douglas School District Special Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Glide School District Work Session — 6 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Glide School District Executive Session — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-496-3521.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board and Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 North Umpqua Highway, Glide. Online via glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Riddle City Council Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting — 8:15 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available virtually at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.