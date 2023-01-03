Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Contract Review Board and Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Friday, Jan. 6
Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 10 a.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3i9ZZf4. 541-671-3691.
TILLER
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Winston Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
