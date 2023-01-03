DAYS CREEK
Monday, Jan. 9
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
Monday, Jan. 9
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Contract Review Board and Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Jan. 9
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Friday, Jan. 6
Special Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting — 10 a.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3i9ZZf4. 541-671-3691.
Monday, Jan. 9
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3GcV0C7. 541-671-3691.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 9
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
TENMILE
Monday, Jan. 9
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Remote access available at tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Winston Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Rd., Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
