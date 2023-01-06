DAYS CREEK
Monday, Jan. 9
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Jan. 9
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Myrtle Creek Park Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Jan. 9
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Jan. 9
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3GcV0C7. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Dr., Roseburg. Available virtually at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jan. 9
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3VGjWYt. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(i). 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 6522 Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin. Public is welcome to attend. 541-495-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Jan. 9
Tenmile Rural Fire District Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Remote access available at tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Winston Park Board Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(h). 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
