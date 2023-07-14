Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
OAKLAND
Monday, July 17
City of Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Tuesday, July 18
Oakland Parks Commission — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 19
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday July 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, July 18
Roseburg Library Commission Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Virtual access: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Wednesday, July 19
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, July 17
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Monday, July 17
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston Dillard Fire District, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Central Douglas Fire & Rescue Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Winston Dillard Fire District, 250 SE Main St., Winston. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, July 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
