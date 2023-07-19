Camas Valley School District 21 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, July 24
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Available virtually, contact shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, July 19
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, July 19
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Available virtually: glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
Glide School Board Executive Session — 6:30 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
Glide School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. jleroue@glide.k12.or.us.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, July 19
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, July 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, July 19
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Roseburg Public Schools Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3K5x46G. 541-440-4015.
Thursday, July 20
Douglas County Planing Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Douglas Education Service District Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
WINSTON
Wednesday, July 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Thursday, July 20
Winston Urban Renewal Agency Board Meeting — 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Monday, July 24
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
