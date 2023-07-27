Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, Aug. 2
South Umpqua School Board Regular Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. tabitha.roberts@susd.k12.or.us or 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Thursday, July 27
Oakland City Council Special Meeting and Executive Session — 6 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Executive session held per ORS 192.660(2)(e). 541-459-4531.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINCHESTER BAY
Thursday, Aug. 3
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Public Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Winchester Bay Marina Activity Center, 263 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. Input on Pacific halibut and bottomfish for 2024 season. 503-446-4951 meeting number: 58256670.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.