CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, June 12
Camas Valley Rural Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. Regular board meeting followed by a budget meeting. 541-671-3656.
Wednesday, June 14
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
Thursday, June 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
ELKTON
Monday, June 12
Elkton School District Budget Hearing — 6:45 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 13
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 14
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:15 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(a). 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 14
Reedsport School District Budget Hearing and Regular Session Monthly Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Agenda available at facebook.com/ReedsportSchoolDistrict. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Monday, June 12
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-3677.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3MLFTD3. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Board meeting follows immediately after city council meeting. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, June 13
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-4219.
Wednesday, June 14
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, 2110 SE Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3J1PIf7. A Supplemental Budget will be considered at the meeting, pursuant to ORS 294.471(3). 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, June 12
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/3P8Q2fM. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/3P8Q2fM. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Tuesday, June 13
Winston Park Board Meeting — 4 p.m., City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, June 14
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District Office Board Room, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, June 13
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
