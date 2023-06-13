CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, June 14
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
Thursday, June 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, June 19
North Douglas School District No. 22 Budget Hearing, Regular Board and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Available virtually: northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 13
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 14
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:15 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(a). 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 14
Reedsport School District Budget Hearing and Regular Session Monthly Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Agenda available at facebook.com/ReedsportSchoolDistrict. 541-271-3656.
Monday, June 19
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Session — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 14
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, 2110 SE Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3J1PIf7. A Supplemental Budget will be considered at the meeting, pursuant to ORS 294.471(3). 541-440-4016.
UMPQUA
Wednesday, June 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 14
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District Office Board Room, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, June 13
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More information: 541-957-4218.
