CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, June 14
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
Thursday, June 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, June 19
North Douglas School District No. 22 Budget Hearing, Regular Board and Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Available virtually: northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, June 14
Glide School District Special School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Public is welcome to attend. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, June 21
South Umpqua School Board Budget Hearing — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Board meeting immediately to follow. 541-863-3115.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, June 14
Oakland Board of Education Executive Session — 6:15 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(a). 541-459-4341.
Oakland Board of Education Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, June 14
Reedsport School District Budget Hearing and Regular Session Monthly Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., District Office Boardroom, 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. Agenda available at facebook.com/ReedsportSchoolDistrict. 541-271-3656.
Monday, June 19
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Session — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, June 14
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, 2110 SE Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Held per ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., TAP 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Special Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3J1PIf7. A Supplemental Budget will be considered at the meeting, pursuant to ORS 294.471(3). 541-440-4016.
Thursday, June 15
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular and Special Budget Meeting — 12 p.m., 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. Available via videoconference or telephone. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 21
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. Regular monthly meeting to follow. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jun 19
Sutherlin School District Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, June 20
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
UMPQUA
Wednesday, June 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 14
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston-Dillard School District Office Board Room, 620 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Wednesday, June 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More information:
541-957-4218.
