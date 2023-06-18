GLENDALE
Wednesday, June 21
Glendale School District Regular and Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. 541-832-1761.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, June 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
Wednesday, June 21
South Umpqua School Board Budget Hearing — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Board meeting immediately to follow. 541-863-3115.
REEDSPORT
Monday, June 19
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Session — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Tuesday, June 20
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 4:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Available virtually: us02web.zoom.us/j/765213317. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, June 21
Port of Umpqua Regular Metting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, June 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday June 20
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Virtual access: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, June 21
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 4 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. Regular monthly meeting to follow. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Jun 19
Sutherlin School District Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, June 20
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
WINCHESTER
Thursday, June 22
Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 6 p.m. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.
WINSTON
Wednesday, June 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
More information:
541-957-4218.
