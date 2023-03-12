CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, March 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, March 13
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, March 13
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Available virtually. Shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Monday, March 13
Elkton School District #34 School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda can be found at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, March 15
Glide School District Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 7 .m., Glide Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Executive session per (ORS 192.660(2)(b) and (ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 15
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 13
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. Executive session per ORS 192.660 to follow. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
Wednesday March 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Monday, March 13
Douglas County Senior Services Advisory Council Meeting — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. seniors@co.douglas.or.us. 541-440-3677.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3L3Xwir. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Work Study Session — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Board Meeting to immediately follow. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, March 15
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting — 1 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 13
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Agency — 6:45 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/3ZvjFdV. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave., Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/3ZvjFdV. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District office, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Tuesday, March 14
Winston Park Board — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, March 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 14
Yoncalla City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
