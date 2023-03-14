CAMAS VALLEY
Wednesday, March 15
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Work Session — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
Thursday, March 16
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, March 15
Glendale School District Regular Meeting – 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660 (2)(i)(d). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, March 15
Glide School District Regular Board Meeting and Executive Session — 7 .m., Glide Middle/High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Executive session per (ORS 192.660(2)(b) and (ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, March 14
Oakland City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
Thursday, March 16
Oakland School District Board of Education Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 15
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday March 15
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 15
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting — 1 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Thursday, March 16
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 12 p.m., 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. Video and teleconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. 541-673-3036.
WINSTON
Tuesday, March 14
Winston Park Board — 5 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6114.
Wednesday, March 15
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting and Public Hearing — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Winston Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 14
Yoncalla City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
