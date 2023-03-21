Public Meetings for March 21 Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLIDEWednesday, March 22Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(b) and ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-496-3521.MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, March 21Myrtle Creek Urban Renewal Meeting — 5 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.Thursday, March 23Myrtle Creek City Council Q&A Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.ROSEBURGTuesday, March 21Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Also available via telephone or videoconference. 541-673-5503. Thursday, March 23Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.SUTHERLINTuesday, March 21Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.WINCHESTERThursday, March 23Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information. Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story:

Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0 (0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.

Log In

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 