Public Meetings for March 22 Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLIDEWednesday, March 22Glide School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., held via Zoom. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(b) and ORS 192.660(2)(f). 541-496-3521.MYRTLE CREEKThursday, March 23Myrtle Creek City Council Q&A Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.Tuesday, March 28Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.ROSEBURGThursday, March 23Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289. Tuesday, March 28Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittee Meeting — 11:30 a.m, bit.ly/3TAt01z. 541-440-4755.SUTHERLINThursday, March 23Sutherlin City Council Workshop — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/3JyEZIG. 541-459-2857.WINCHESTERThursday, March 23Winchester Water Control District Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., held electronically. Contact winchesterwaterboard@gmail.com for meeting information.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Reedsport City Council Law Politics Institutes Fleet Agenda Notice Guideline Reedsport City Hall Yoncalla City Council Winston City Hall Room Tapoyta Hall Umpqua Community College Board Regular Meeting Oakland Winston Dillard Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Camas Valley Board Of Directors School District Reedsport Community Center Session Work Company Days Creek Charter School Meeting Botany Transports Legal Notice City Planning Winston Community Center Courthouse Winston Police Department Conference Douglas County Board Meeting District Board Of Directors Building Industry Building Justice Drain Email School Camas Valley Charter School Public Oakland High School Library Executive Session Per Ors Comment Creek Roseburg Public Library District Publishing Myrtle Creek Park Commission District Contract Review Board Fire Protection Fire Station Sutherlin City Council School Board Committee Meeting Education Training Winston City Council Winston City Council Workshop Workshop Douglas Soil Strategic Planning Agriculture School Systems Ballet Job Market Computer Graphics Construction Industry Business Security And Public Safety Institutions Computer Science Religion Telecommunications Linguistics Libraries Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Developer inks deal to buy old Rite Aid property UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire Tesla supercharger station in Sutherlin celebrates grand opening Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Orca Security Appoints Co-Founder Gil Geron as CEO Overcoming your fear of abandonment: how to cultivate the relationships you long for Opioid overdose risk 10 times greater for those recently released from prison, research shows State unemployment rate ticks down Fair housing training planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.