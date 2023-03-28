Public Meetings for March 28 Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEKWednesday, March 29Days Creek School District No. 15 Board and Charter Board of Directors Combined Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.ELKTONTuesday, April 4Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.GLIDEWednesday, April 5Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, March 28Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.Monday, April 3South Umpqua School Board Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115. OAKLANDTuesday, March 28Oakland City Council Special Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.REEDSPORTMonday, April 3Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext,. 1005.TENMILEMonday, April 3Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Regular board meeting to follow. Remote access available: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.More information: 541-957-4218. More information: 541-957-4218. 