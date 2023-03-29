DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, March 29
Days Creek School District No. 15 Board and Charter Board of Directors Combined Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, April 4
Elkton School District Charter Council Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
GLIDE
Wednesday, April 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually: GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 28
Planning Commission Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
Monday, April 3
South Umpqua School Board Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., South Umpqua District Service Center, 558 SW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
REEDSPORT
Monday, April 3
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.
Urban Renewal District Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext. 1005.
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport. Virtual access: https://tinyurl.com/3wrz2rkb. 541-271-3603 ext,. 1005.
ROSEBURG
Monday, April 3
Roseburg Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: facebook.com/cityofroseburg or bit.ly/3y0bCbs. Send public comment to cdd@cityofroseburg.org. 541-492-6700.
TENMILE
Monday, April 3
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Regular board meeting to follow. Remote access available: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, April 3
Winston City Council Workshop — 6 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Winston City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center Grand Room, 440 SE Grape Ave., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, April 5
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
