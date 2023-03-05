DAYS CREEK
Tuesday, March 7
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Tuesday, March 7
Elkton School District Preschool Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. 541-584-2228.
Thursday, March 9
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. cityofelkton@cascadeaccess.com or 541-584-2547.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, March 8
Kellogg Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 3 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. krfd2814@gmail.com or 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 7
Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, March 6
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m. Oakland High School Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
Wednesday, March 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7:30 p.m. Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Monday, March 6
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Regular Session — 7:15 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, March 8
Reedsport Charter School School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3656.
Reedsport Charter School Regular School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3656.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 8
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Green Elementary School, 4498 SE Carnes Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/41E6KYB. 541-440-4016.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(e). 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
TENMILE
Monday, March 6
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Virtual access: tenmilefire.org. 541-679-4629.
TILLER
Tuesday, March 7
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, March 6
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, March 8
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-300.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
