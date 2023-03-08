DAYS CREEK
Monday, March 13
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Monday, March 13
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Available virtually. Shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, March 9
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. cityofelkton@cascadeaccess.com or 541-584-2547.
Monday, March 13
Elkton School District #34 School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda can be found at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, March 14
Myrtle Creek Parks Commission Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-836-3171.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, March 8
Oakland Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 7:30 p.m. Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, March 8
Reedsport Charter School School Board Executive Session — 5:30 p.m., 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3656.
Reedsport Charter School Regular School Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., 100 Ranch Road, Reedsport. 541-271-3656.
Wednesday, March 15
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Monday, March 13
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. Executive session per ORS 192.660 to follow. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, March 8
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Green Elementary School, 4498 SE Carnes Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/41E6KYB. 541-440-4016.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting and Budget Hearing — 6 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Available virtually: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
Monday, March 13
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3L3Xwir. 541-671-3691.
Wednesday, March 15
Douglas County Fair Board — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting — 1 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. No. 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, March 13
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District office, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, March 8
Winston-Dillard School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-300.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, March 14
Yoncalla City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
