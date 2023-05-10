ELKTON
Thursday, May 11
Elkton City Council Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 16
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 10
Oakland Board of Education Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
Monday, May 15
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St, Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 17
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 10
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Fremont Middle School, 850 W. Keady Court, Roseburg. Virtual access: tinyurl.com/2p8t2ryn. 541-440-4016.
Thursday, May 11
Roseburg Public Works Commission Regular Meeting — 3:30 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
Wednesday, May 17
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/40aARVl. 541-440-4014.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 15
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, May 16
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, May 15
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
UMPQUA
Wednesday, May 10
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Road, Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
VIRTUAL
Thursday, May 18
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — noon, via zoom only. Link available upon request: info@sowib.org.
WINCHESTER
Wednesday, May 10
UCC Board of Education Budget Hearing — 4 p.m., Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
UCC Board of Education Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., immediately following budget hearing, Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Livestream: youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
UCC Board of Education Work Session with UCC Foundation Board — 5 p.m., Lang Center, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
WINCHESTER BAY
WINSTON
Wednesday, May 10
Winston-Dillard School District Budget Board Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Regular Session Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Monday, May 15
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, May 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.