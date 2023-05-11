MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 16
Myrtle Creek Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, May 15
Oakland Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St, Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 17
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, May 16
Douglas County Industrial Development Board Meeting — 10:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3Ew4pow. 541-440-4201.
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Virtual access: facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Wednesday, May 17
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, 2110 SE Frear St., Roseburg. Available virtually. fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us or 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. Suite 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/40aARVl. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 18
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 15
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Committee Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/44GoRP7. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin BudgetCommittee Meeting — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. Available virtually: bit.ly/44GoRP7. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 531 E Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, May 16
Sutherlin Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave, Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, May 15
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. 541-679-4629.
VIRTUAL
Thursday, May 18
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — noon, via zoom only. Link available upon request: info@sowib.org.
WINSTON
Monday, May 15
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, May 17
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
