CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, May 18
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
GLENDALE
Wednesday, May 17
Glendale School District Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Glendale School District Office, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660 (2)(d). 541-832-1761.
GLIDE
Wednesday, May 17
Glide School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, May 24
South Umpqua School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., District Service Center, 558 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, May 17
Port of Umpqua Work Session — 5:30 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Port of Umpqua Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Port Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
Monday, May 22
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Hearing — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Virtual access: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Budget Committee Hearing — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Virtual access: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, May 17
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, May 17
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., 2593 NW Kline St. Suite 1662, Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Roseburg Public Schools Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Administrative Office Board Room, 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/40aARVl. 541-440-4014.
Thursday, May 18
Noxious Weed Advisory Board Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4201.
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., virtual meeting. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Douglas Education Service District Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
VIRTUAL
Thursday, May 18
Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board — Noon, via zoom only. Link available upon request: info@sowib.org.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
