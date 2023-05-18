Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, May 22
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual link upon request: shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-863-2223.
Tuesday, May 23
North Douglas School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
MYRTLE CREEK
Wednesday, May 24
South Umpqua School District Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., District Service Center, 558 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3115.
Reedsport Budget Committee Hearing — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Virtual access: bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, May 18
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., virtual meeting. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Douglas Education Service District Special Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Ford Conference Room, 1409 Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. 541-440-4777.
VIRTUAL
Monday, May 22
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health & Housing Subcommittee Special Meeting — 11:30 a.m., bit.ly/3TAt01z. 541-957-7790.
