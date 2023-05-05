DAYS CREEK
Monday, May 8
Days Creek Rural Fire District Annual Budget Committee Meeting — 5 p.m., Days Creek Fire Hall, 11450 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3216.
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, May 8
Elkton School District Special Board Meeting Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda is available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Elkton School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m. or immediately following conclusion of Budget Committee Meeting, Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda is available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, May 9
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, May 10
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors Meeting — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 238 Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
RIDDLE
Monday May 8
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, May 8
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/3LG0r0H. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access: bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. Includes executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, May 9
Roseburg Budget Committee Meeting and Public Hearing — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3aq5Rtu or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually: bit.ly/3aq5Rtu or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Wednesday, May 10
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Virtual access: rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, May 8
Sutherlin Urban Renewal Budget Presentation — 6:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Budget Presentation — 6:45 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Sutherlin City Council Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Tuesday, May 9
Calapooia Rural Fire District — 7 p.m., 1120 State Highway 138, Sutherlin. 541-459-2857.
TENMILE
Monday, May 8
Tenmile Rural Fire District Budget Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD station, 158 Reston Road, Tenmile. Regular board meeting will follow. Virtual access: tenmilefire.org. All welcome. 541-679-4629.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, May 9
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to: newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
More information: 541-957-4218.
